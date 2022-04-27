Advertisement

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

Police say a woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay...
Police say a woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Police say a woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries.

San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said Wednesday that Yesenia Ramirez had driven the child and his grandmother on a shopping trip and communicated with Jose Portillo before he entered the San Jose apartment and took the baby Monday.

He says surveillance video shows Portillo walking toward the apartment with a car seat and a small blanket.

The baby was found unharmed Tuesday inside a home where Portillo lived.

Camarillo says a motive is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
2 guilty of killing Iowa teens for video games, phones
The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said Haylee Kent, 21, was charged with multiple counts of...
Mom charged after baby nearly dies from starvation, sheriff’s office says
Ottumwa school board discusses book
Ottumwa School Board discusses newly suspended book
Parents in Indiana have been arrested for murder and neglect of a child resulting in death.
Police: Child dies of starvation, parents charged with murder
Hy-Vee
Iowa-based Hy-Vee seeks to move corporate workers to retail

Latest News

Showers return on Thursday
Showers return on Thursday
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Officers: No injuries on Amber Heard after fight with Johnny Depp
FILE - The dissolution measure came in a GOP push to punish Disney over its opposition to a law...
Disney government in dark about effect of law dissolving it
Police in Tennessee say a woman stole a patrol car after being arrested for DUI.
VIDEO: Woman refuses police commands, steals patrol car while in handcuffs
Police in Tennessee say a woman stole a patrol car after being arrested for DUI.
Tennessee woman steals police car while handcuffed