Showers return on Thursday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Clouds are expected to build across the region overnight, with lows in the 40s and 50s. A few isolated showers are expected Thursday morning with a mostly cloudy sky. You’ll need an umbrella or a raincoat as you head out to work and school. Isolated showers are also possible in the afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. Thursday’s highs will climb into the 60s.

Showers and storms are possible Friday and Saturday. Daytime temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s through the beginning of next week. Overnight temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.