Significant bridge closure in Mahaska County

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 2nd, a bridge closure over the North Skunk River on I-92 is set to take place.

The project involves replacing the existing three-span I-beam bridge with a three-span pre-tensioned and pre-stressed concrete beam bridge. Crews will install a new guardrail and paved shoulders.

Traffic will be detoured around the work zone using Iowa 23, Iowa 149, and Iowa 21 (see map) while construction takes place.

The replacement of the existing bridge is set to begin construction on May 2nd at 7:00 am, until late August.

