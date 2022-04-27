Advertisement

This year’s FRYfest to celebrate Iowa women’s athletics, Title IX

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - When people gather to celebrate all things Iowa Hawkeye this fall, they’ll also honor 50 years of Iowa’s women’s athletics.

FRYfest is set for Friday, September 2 at Coralville’s Iowa River Landing.

People will be able to take part in the usual fun events there, including getting autographs, trivia and bags tournament.

They’re also adding a pickleball tournament and a three on three basketball tournament.

This year also marks 50 years of Title Nine.

To honor women’s athletics, current and former Iowa women’s teams will make appearances throughout the day.

Tennis Coach Sasha Schmid explained what she calls the importance women’s sports had on society.

“States that have an increase in girls playing in high school sports after Title IX also have an increase in women in the workplace in those states,” Schmid said. “We can also see that CEO’s and leaderships in organizations that have leaderships can show 80 percent of those women trace back their leadership skills to their participation in sports.”

The night will wrap up with their concert and following fireworks show.

The headliners are country group Restless Road.

Tickets go on sale the morning of May 27.

