Warmer today, some showers on the way for tomorrow

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a much warmer day overall as highs approach 70 this afternoon. Clouds will slowly build through the day, which may lead to a few showers overnight into tomorrow morning. At this time, any rain looks very light and scattered, likely only amounting to a tenth of an inch or less. The better chance of rain in the coming days continues to be focused on Saturday and with that system, we may pick up over a half-inch in spots. Just beyond that system, it does look a bit more active into next week.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.