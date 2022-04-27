Advertisement

Warmer today, some showers on the way for tomorrow

Enjoy today as it'll be much warmer than yesterday! Look for highs around 70.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a much warmer day overall as highs approach 70 this afternoon. Clouds will slowly build through the day, which may lead to a few showers overnight into tomorrow morning. At this time, any rain looks very light and scattered, likely only amounting to a tenth of an inch or less. The better chance of rain in the coming days continues to be focused on Saturday and with that system, we may pick up over a half-inch in spots. Just beyond that system, it does look a bit more active into next week.

