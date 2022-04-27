Advertisement

WATCH: Chair flies out of truck on highway, crashes into police cruiser

Trooper Dylan LaMere’s dashcam video shows the chair fly toward the cruiser before slamming into the front windshield. (Source: Vermont State Police)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMONT (Gray News) – An unsecured chair flew out of the back of a pickup truck on the highway and smashed into a Vermont State Police cruiser.

Trooper Dylan LaMere’s dashcam video shows the chair fly toward the cruiser before slamming into the front windshield.

According to Vermont State Police, no one was hurt but the cruiser had a lot of damage.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was given a ticket for having an unsecured load.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
2 guilty of killing Iowa teens for video games, phones
The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said Haylee Kent, 21, was charged with multiple counts of...
Mom charged after baby nearly dies from starvation, sheriff’s office says
Ottumwa school board discusses book
Ottumwa School Board discusses newly suspended book
Parents in Indiana have been arrested for murder and neglect of a child resulting in death.
Police: Child dies of starvation, parents charged with murder
Hy-Vee
Iowa-based Hy-Vee seeks to move corporate workers to retail

Latest News

A Dollar General store manager saved an 85-year-old customer from a phone scam.
‘She looked worried’: Store clerk saves 85-year-old woman from phone scam, police say
Arizona officials release video of a mountain lion nearly visiting a Tucson resort Monday.
VIDEO: Mountain lion scared off by automatic doors
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Officers: No injuries on Amber Heard after fight with Johnny Depp
According to the Essex County District Attorney, Marvin McClendon is suspected of murdering...
74-year-old Alabama man charged with murder in 1988 cold case investigation
Investigators determined that the cause of the fire is arson.
Arson at Ottumwa hotel causes approximately $50,000 in damage