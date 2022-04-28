Advertisement

Amber Alert: 4-year-old abducted in Georgia

An Amber Alert was issued in Georgia for Valery Molina, a 4-year-old Hispanic female 3 feet tall, 50 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen Thursday wearing a tie-dye top, black leggings and brown shoes with unicorns on them.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SNELLVILLE, Ga. (Gray News) - A Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber Alert, has been activated for a missing 4-year-old girl.

Valery Molina, a Hispanic female 3 feet tall, 50 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, was last seen Thursday wearing a tie-dye top, black leggings and brown shoes with unicorns on them.

Police said she was abducted by Alfred Molina, a Hispanic male, 24 years of age, 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Subjects were last seen at 1848 Englewood Way in Snellville, traveling in a black Hyundai Sonata with a tag of CCK1478.

Anyone with information us asked to contact Snellville police at 404-731-2713 or call 911.

