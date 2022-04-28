More rain and storms ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A somewhat active period of weather continues over the next 24 to 48 hours, with additional chances for showers and storms.

Some rain and thunder are looking likely tonight, with lows that stay mild in the low to mid 50s. Friday will likely have a decent amount of dry time in the middle, but bookended by precipitation chances. Some morning storms, leftover from activity that develops on the Plains, will be possible on Saturday before winds shift and shut off additional chances.

Expect highs in the 60s through Saturday, with only 50s and 60s to continue through the rest of our 7-day afterward.

Additional shower and storm chances will be found each day again, starting Monday.

