Some clouds around today, rain arrives tomorrow into Saturday

Today continues to look mainly quiet. Look for rain chances to increase tomorrow and Saturday.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on cloudy sky today as a system passes by mainly to our north. The next part of the system is the one that’ll affect us going into Friday night and Saturday morning with a real good chance of rain. Hopefully, the activity can become more scattered by Saturday afternoon. Around a half-inch of rainfall is expected with that part of the system and it should be out of here by Sunday morning. After this, expect some cooler highs into the lower 60s for much of next week.

