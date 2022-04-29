Advertisement

Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park

Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they...
Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park.(The Ford Motor Company)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park.

The recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Explorers with 2.3-liter engines, as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids and the 3-liter ST. Also included are 2020 and 2021 Explorer Police hybrids and those with 3.3-liter gas engines.

Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say that a rear axle mounting bolt can fracture and cause the drive shaft to disconnect. If that happens, the SUVs can roll away even if they are placed in park gear, without the parking brake on.

The documents say Ford has 235 warranty claims due to the problem. The company says it knows of no crashes or injuries.

Depending on the model, dealers will replace a bushing and the axle cover, or they will update electronic parking brake software. Owners will be notified by mail starting June 6.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators determined that the cause of the fire is arson.
Arson at Ottumwa hotel causes approximately $50,000 in damage
Bridge closure in Mahaska County
Significant bridge closure in Mahaska County
Caleb Kennedy appears virtually in bond court on Apr. 28.
‘American Idol’ star says he was ‘tripping’ before deadly crash, solicitor says
Authorities suspect 24-year-old Demetrius Carl Davis of communicating with over 100 children,...
Man accused of luring more than 100 children into making child porn
Off-duty police officer kills a pedestrian while allegedly driving while under the influence.
Court documents: Officer charged after 65-year-old pedestrian hit and killed

Latest News

Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukraine slams Kyiv attack amid new Mariupol rescue effort
Economy suffers its worst quarter since the beginning of the pandemic.
US Gross Domestic Product slips amid economic concerns
Willy Joseph Cancel, an American fighting in Ukraine, has been killed.
American killed fighting in Ukraine war, family members say
The 20-year ban on the breed is under review by city officials.
Pit bull ban under review in Ottumwa
FILE - Boxes of KN95 protective masks are stacked together before being distributed to students...
Racial split on COVID-19 endures as restrictions ease in US