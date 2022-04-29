Advertisement

Watch for some rainfall today

Watch for some rain in the area today.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Areas of showers and storms are down to our southwest early this morning. It appears these will slowly crawl our way and will be something to look for as the day goes on. Another quarter to half-inch of rainfall is likely through tomorrow morning with isolated swaths of an inch or more. Tomorrow, windy weather continues and there will be additional chances of scattered storms as the main cold front approaches us later in the afternoon. Look for a colder and windy Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy sky common. Next week continues to trend wet and cold with numerous systems affecting the upper Midwest, including Iowa. Have a good weekend!

