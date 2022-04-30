Advertisement

Cool and cloudy wraps up the weekend

Cooler weather sticks around again over the next few days with windy conditions.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A period of cool, blustery, and cloudy weather can be expected over the next 24 hours.

An area of low pressure moving through the Midwest is the cause of our change in weather conditions. Temperatures tonight will fall into the 40s for many as winds remain somewhat strong out of the west or southwest. Sun eventually does return through the day on Sunday, but temperatures still struggle to reach the upper 50s.

Rain chances pick up again by Monday night into Tuesday, with a break to follow on Wednesday. Another set of shower chances exist to finish out the workweek on Thursday into Friday with highs stuck in the 50s.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 20-year ban on the breed is under review by city officials.
Pit bull ban under review in Ottumwa
An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
‘This is dangerous’: FBI joins search for missing inmate, corrections officer
Bridge closure in Mahaska County
Significant bridge closure in Mahaska County
Live Nation announced its 2022 Concert Week which fans can purchase tickets to more than 3,700...
Live Nation: $25 Concert Week tickets for Backstreet Boys, Pitbull and 3,700+ concerts
Off-duty police officer kills a pedestrian while allegedly driving while under the influence.
Court documents: Officer charged after 65-year-old pedestrian hit and killed

Latest News

Cloudy, cool, and breezy tonight.
First Alert Forecast
A gray weekend is in the forecast with pockets of sunshine possible.
A gray weekend is in the forecast with pockets of sunshine possible
Showers and storms possible tonight.
Showers and storms again tonight, drier for much of the weekend
Showers and storms possible tonight.
First Alert Forecast