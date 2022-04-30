Cool and cloudy wraps up the weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A period of cool, blustery, and cloudy weather can be expected over the next 24 hours.

An area of low pressure moving through the Midwest is the cause of our change in weather conditions. Temperatures tonight will fall into the 40s for many as winds remain somewhat strong out of the west or southwest. Sun eventually does return through the day on Sunday, but temperatures still struggle to reach the upper 50s.

Rain chances pick up again by Monday night into Tuesday, with a break to follow on Wednesday. Another set of shower chances exist to finish out the workweek on Thursday into Friday with highs stuck in the 50s.

