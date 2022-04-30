A gray weekend is in the forecast with pockets of sunshine possible

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re waking up to a gray Saturday across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Temperatures this morning are in the 50s. A partly cloudy sky is expected today. High temperatures will be seasonal this afternoon in the mid-60s. Saturday night lows will cool into the 40s.

Overall, Sunday will be drier, cloudy, and cooler, with high temperatures only reaching the 50s. Even though Sunday will be dry, don’t put your umbrella away. There are several chances for rain in the upcoming work week.

