Showers and storms again tonight, drier for much of the weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Showers and storms remain likely tonight into early Saturday as a storm system passes through the central U.S.

Some of the storms could contain heavy downpours and perhaps some gusty winds. Most of the severe weather should stay to our west. Temperatures tonight stay mild, with lows only in the upper 50s.

Additional scattered activity is possible early in the day as a front moves through, though a wind shift will bring an end to any more rain. Winds will stay strong throughout the weekend.

Our weather pattern does not show much sign of change in the extended range of our forecast, with below normal temperatures and multiple chances for rain continuing.

