Tyson Foods launch free education assistance for all U.S. employees

Tyson Foods logo.
120,000 employees are eligible for this free education assistance
By Nathan Bauman
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KTIV) - Tyson Foods announced they are investing in providing free education to all 120,000 United States employees.

According to Tyson, they are partnering with social impact company Guild to be apart of their Upward Academy program that provides access to multiple programs from the nations’ top universities. They also say that this four-year, $60 million investment will cover all tuition, books, and fees for employees.

John R. Tyson, Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer of Tyson Foods, says that this program will get more people to work there.

“This commitment to our team members reinforces our belief that they are the lifeblood of our current and future success. Providing equity and opportunity to every single member of our team is part of our goal to make Tyson the most sought-after place to work,” said Tyson.

If any information is needed, you can visit their website about the program here.

