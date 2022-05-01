Advertisement

May Day rallies in Europe honor workers, protest govts

May Day rallies in Europe honor workers, protests govts
May Day rallies in Europe honor workers, protests govts(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Citizens and trade unions across Europe are taking to the streets for May Day marches, putting out protest messages to their governments.

The holiday in France to honor workers is being used as a rallying cry against newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron. Police in Turkey moved in on Istanbul protesters. They detained 164 people trying to enter barred-off Taksim Square where 34 people were killed In 1977 during a May Day event when shots were fired into the crowd from a nearby building. An outdoor mega-concert was set for Rome with peace an underlying theme for Italian protesters, with calls for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Rotting bodies found at a funeral home.
Investigators find flies, rotting bodies at funeral home after family complaints
Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law....
Woman killed by pack of dogs while investigating dog attack
An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
‘This is dangerous’: FBI joins search for missing inmate, corrections officer
Iyanna Nichols, who loves working with children and is fascinated by human behavior, wants to...
Joke turns into nearly $2 million in scholarships for high school senior
Authorities said a 26-year-old female driver drove through a police department's garage in Maine.
PHOTOS: Suspected drunken driver crashes outside of police department headquarters

Latest News

Guests were seen jumping from balconies of a burning North Conway hotel, New Hampshire fire...
Guests escape burning resort by jumping off balconies
Guests were seen jumping from balconies of a burning North Conway hotel, New Hampshire fire...
Guests escape burning resort by jumping off balconies
Former U.S. Marine Willy Cancel, 22, was killed on the battlefield in Ukraine, according to his...
Combat death puts spotlight on Americans fighting in Ukraine
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
Dr. Dare Adewumi poses for a portrait, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Atlanta. Adewumi was...
Black doctors say they face discrimination based on race