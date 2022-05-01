May Day rallies in Europe honor workers, protest govts

PARIS (AP) — Citizens and trade unions across Europe are taking to the streets for May Day marches, putting out protest messages to their governments.

The holiday in France to honor workers is being used as a rallying cry against newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron. Police in Turkey moved in on Istanbul protesters. They detained 164 people trying to enter barred-off Taksim Square where 34 people were killed In 1977 during a May Day event when shots were fired into the crowd from a nearby building. An outdoor mega-concert was set for Rome with peace an underlying theme for Italian protesters, with calls for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

