Advertisement

Partly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s

Partly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s
By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures this morning are in the mid-40s, so grabbing a sweater or a jacket might be a good idea if you are heading outside. A partly cloudy sky is expected through Sunday afternoon, with highs only reaching the 50s. Tonight will be colder than last night, with lows cooling into the upper 30s and low 40s. An extra blanket might be a good idea.

Monday’s highs will rise into the upper 50s. Rain chances return late on Monday, with a few more chances for showers throughout the workweek. Don’t put your umbrella away yet!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Rotting bodies found at a funeral home.
Investigators find flies, rotting bodies at funeral home after family complaints
An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
‘This is dangerous’: FBI joins search for missing inmate, corrections officer
Iyanna Nichols, who loves working with children and is fascinated by human behavior, wants to...
Joke turns into nearly $2 million in scholarships for high school senior
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law....
Woman killed by pack of dogs while investigating dog attack

Latest News

Cloudy, cool, and breezy tonight.
Cool and cloudy wraps up the weekend
Cloudy, cool, and breezy tonight.
First Alert Forecast
A gray weekend is in the forecast with pockets of sunshine possible.
A gray weekend is in the forecast with pockets of sunshine possible
Showers and storms possible tonight.
Showers and storms again tonight, drier for much of the weekend