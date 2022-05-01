Partly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures this morning are in the mid-40s, so grabbing a sweater or a jacket might be a good idea if you are heading outside. A partly cloudy sky is expected through Sunday afternoon, with highs only reaching the 50s. Tonight will be colder than last night, with lows cooling into the upper 30s and low 40s. An extra blanket might be a good idea.

Monday’s highs will rise into the upper 50s. Rain chances return late on Monday, with a few more chances for showers throughout the workweek. Don’t put your umbrella away yet!

