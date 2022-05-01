Staying cool, with rain returning later Monday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Clouds will be diminishing somewhat through the night, allowing temperatures to cool efficiently overnight.

Lows will be recorded in the 30s tonight under partly cloudy skies. We’ll have a chance to see some sunshine in the morning, before more clouds move in from the southwest later in the day. Eventually, rain does, too, with precipitation continuing through Monday night.

Tuesday dries out early, leading into a decent Wednesday with some 60s likely again. Another storm system brings additional rainfall for Thursday into Friday.

Recent trends have shown a tendency toward warmer air to make a return by next weekend, with highs approaching normal in the upper 60s and low 70s.

