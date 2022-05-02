Advertisement

15-year-old who survived car crash because of seatbelt has ‘long road to recovery’

Sky Korbut, 15, has a "long road to recovery" after surviving a car crash in Oregon.
Sky Korbut, 15, has a "long road to recovery" after surviving a car crash in Oregon.(KPTV)
By Chandler Watkins and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A 15-year-old boy who survived a car crash that killed two high school students in Oregon has “a long road to recovery,” authorities say.

Two other Southridge High School students and a Washington County deputy are also making a recovery after the crash in Beaverton, according to KPTV.

Alecia Delarosa is the mother of Sky Korbut. She says she hugged him goodbye before heading to work the nightshift. She got the call that he had been in an accident a few hours later.

“I always like to tell my kids that I love them, and I’ll see them later as I’m going to work and to have a good night,” she said. “It’s just unreal. One minute your kid’s giving you a hug goodbye when you’re heading out to work and the next minute you have to come to the hospital. A parent’s worst nightmare to get that call.”

She was told her son had been severely injured but was alive because he was wearing his seatbelt.

“The impact was so hard that it actually punctured his intestines,” Delarosa said. “There was bleeding that had to be stopped and then once that was stopped, they had to reattach the intestines. That was the first surgery. Second surgery, he broke his back, lower back, had a fracture so now he has two plates in his spine.”

Delarosa says Sky also fractured a femur and has several broken ribs but is awake.

“He hears us, he can shake his head,” Delarosa said. “Right now, he has a tube down his throat so he can’t use his words. He’s under a lot of medication and a lot of pain going on, but he is able to communicate with us for a little bit. He blinks his eyes to let us know he loves us. He’s a tough kid. I know he’ll pull through, but I know it’s going to be a long road to recovery”

Sky’s family says he is outgoing, loves to be outdoors, and loves to hang out with his friends.

“Sky is really fun, caring, and is such a sweetheart,” Kristin Schwing, Sky’s sister-in-law, said. “Somebody who would every time he sees you would give you a hug.”

The family is thanking the community for the outpouring of support they have received. A GoFundMe has also been set up to help pay for medical expenses.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law....
Woman killed by pack of dogs while investigating dog attack
Two children died after they were stuck in a house fire in Texas, according to authorities.
Two children killed after being trapped in house fire, authorities say
Police in Indiana arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the shooting death of his 17-year-old...
14-year-old charged after 17-year-old brother shot and killed, police say
Authorities said a 26-year-old female driver drove through a police department's garage in Maine.
PHOTOS: Suspected drunken driver crashes outside of police department headquarters
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer

Latest News

Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say
The investigation has been underway since early last year, and Fulton County District Attorney...
Trump election probe special grand jury selected in Atlanta
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks...
Push to arm Ukraine putting strain on US weapons stockpile
Landry Anglin, 13, was killed in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood Sunday, May 1, 2022,...
13-year-old Louisiana girl dies after being struck by stray bullet
Charles Bradley was charged with first-degree murder, according to Tulsa police.
Man charged with murder after calling police to say he ‘may have killed his wife,’ authorities say