Clouds build today, good chance of rain tonight into tomorrow

Plan on plenty of clouds around today. Rain arrives tonight!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today looks dry and fairly quiet overall. The wind will be rather light and clouds will be widespread, leading to highs only into the 50s to lower 60s. The next system is still on track to bring us some rain tonight through tomorrow morning. Rain totals over a half inch are likely. Wednesday remains the bright spot of the week with sunshine and highs around 60. Yet another system will move into the area on Thursday into early Friday, likely bringing the area another soaking rainfall. Mother’s Day at least looks warmer with highs approaching 70!

