Showers continue Monday night

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It’s going to be a rainy night across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Showers will continue into early Tuesday morning before gradually moving to our northeast by 9 a.m. You’ll need your umbrella as you head off to work and school. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s.

Even though the rain will clear out, we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky for most of Tuesday with some clearing possible late Tuesday evening. Highs on Tuesday will rise into the 50s across the region.

Wednesday is expected to be dry, however rain chances return by Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.