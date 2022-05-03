Iowa to pay $8M settlement to Illinois man hit by snow plow

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa state board has approved an $8 million payment to an Illinois man who was left permanently disabled when he was hit in 2019 by a state Transportation Department snow plow.

The Des Moines Register reports that on Monday, the three-member Iowa State Appeal Board approved the settlement to 64-year-old Terry Bunting of Viola, Illinois.

Officials say Bunting was clearing the windshield of his semitrailer after pulling over on U.S. Highway 67 in Le Claire when he was hit by the blade of a passing plow.

The impact caused acute kidney and spine injuries and multiple broken bones and left Bunting paralyzed.

Experts estimated the cost Bunting’s future medical and other care could exceed $7 million, on top of the $1.25 million he’s already accrued.

