Patchy fog possible Wednesday morning

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Clouds will gradually clear out of Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri overnight. Lows Wednesday morning will be chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s. Fog is possible late tonight and into Wednesday morning. Therefore, giving yourself a few extra minutes on your morning commute might be good. The fog should clear out of the region by mid-morning, and we’ll see sunshine.

However, clouds are expected to build across the area Wednesday afternoon, with a mostly cloudy sky by the evening. Highs will be warmer on Wednesday, climbing into the low 60s.

Even though Wednesday is looking dry, showers and storms will return Thursday and Friday.

