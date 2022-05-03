Advertisement

Rain early today, chilly conditions continue

Plan on rain this morning. It'll be a cooler day with highs only into the lower 50s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It’s a wet drive to school and work this morning as rainfall continues. Based on what’s fallen in central Iowa, totals of a half inch looks reasonable in our area. Highs will be very cool in the lower 50s this afternoon. Plan on lows tonight to fall into the 30s with a few patches of fog possible by morning. Tomorrow is the bright spot of the week with partly cloudy sky and highs around 60. The next system is still on track to move into the area Thursday and linger into Friday. Totals with that system may be similar to this current one. We are still expecting some warmer temperatures this weekend!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer
Multiple people were injured after a crash involving a pedal pub Saturday in midtown Atlanta.
15 injured in pedal pub crash in Atlanta; driver charged with DUI
Matt Reynolds was sentenced in Wapello County on Thursday. He was found guilty of trying to...
Judge sentences Matt Reynolds to two years in prison for trying to entice a minor
Police say 52-year-old Marcos Sandoval was fatally shot in what is believed to be a random and...
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of man walking his dog
Caryn Sullivan, left, credits her DoorDash driver, Sophia Furtado, with saving her life after a...
DoorDash driver saves unconscious customer’s life during delivery

Latest News

Showers continue Monday night
Showers continue Monday night
kyou wx
Clouds build today, good chance of rain tonight into tomorrow
Cool with partial clearing tonight.
Staying cool, with rain returning later Monday
Cool with partial clearing tonight.
First Alert Forecast