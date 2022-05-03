Rain early today, chilly conditions continue

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It’s a wet drive to school and work this morning as rainfall continues. Based on what’s fallen in central Iowa, totals of a half inch looks reasonable in our area. Highs will be very cool in the lower 50s this afternoon. Plan on lows tonight to fall into the 30s with a few patches of fog possible by morning. Tomorrow is the bright spot of the week with partly cloudy sky and highs around 60. The next system is still on track to move into the area Thursday and linger into Friday. Totals with that system may be similar to this current one. We are still expecting some warmer temperatures this weekend!

