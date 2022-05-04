Advertisement

Election 2022: Thousands of Nebraskans switching party affiliation ahead of primary

2022 Election generic
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Switches in party affiliation, likely fueled by people wanting to vote in the hotly contested Republican primary race for governor, have increased in Nebraska.

According to the new figures released Tuesday, the Nebraska GOP has picked up more than 8,400 members if the last two months, with 6,400 of them coming just last month.

Registered Democrats during the same timeframe dropped by more than 5,600.

This all comes as the total number of registered voters has only increased by about 600 voters.

The Douglas County Election Commissioner told 6 News last month that his office estimated about 600 such changes had been registered in the county from March 1 through April 15, with the vast majority moving from nonpartisan or the Democratic party to the Republican party.

