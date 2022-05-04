Advertisement

Iowa-owned horse to compete in Kentucky Derby

By KCCI
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -  An Iowa-owned horse is set to compete in this year’s world-famous Kentucky Derby.

Mo Donegal, owned by Donegal Racing, will represent Iowa in the Run for the Roses Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

KCCI reports the horse earned an incredible come-from-behind win in the Wood Memorial Stakes in Queens, New York to clinch his spot in this year’s Derby. At one point, Mo Donegal was in last place in that race.

Donegal Racing was founded in 2008 by Jerry and Linda Crawford of Des Moines.

Mo will break on Saturday from the number one gate, with odds currently at 10 to 1.

