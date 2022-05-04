Advertisement

Iowans have one year to get REAL ID for air travel

Iowans may have till next year to get a REAL ID before they’re required to get through airport security, but the Iowa Department of Transportation is recommending people get one sooner rather than later.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANKENY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowans may have till next year to get a REAL ID before they’re required to get through airport security, but the Iowa Department of Transportation is recommending people get one sooner rather than later.

In a post on its website, the Iowa DOT said the REAL ID-compliant licenses will have a gold star on the card, and will be required for air-travelers over the age of 18 by federal law starting May 3, 2023.

To get a license Real ID card, go to any Iowa driver’s license or ID issuance location. You’ll need to provide proof of your identity, date of birth, social security number, address, and lawful status in the U.S.

For more information, click here.

