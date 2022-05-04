Officials hear concerns from sailors after multiple deaths on Navy aircraft carrier

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WTKR) – In Virginia, the U.S. Navy is relocating hundreds of sailors who had been living on an aircraft carrier after three recent suicides.

Democratic Congresswoman Elaine Luria toured the U.S.S. George Washington Tuesday to hear concerns directly from sailors and find ways to help sailors on that ship and on others.

“Every member of the ship is just like a family member,” she said. “So it’s, you know, it’s hit the crew hard. I think it’s very important to take a deep look and also a broad look into the contributing factors behind these types of incidents.”

Rear Admiral John Meier said immediate action has been taken regarding the deaths of the sailors. One investigation is looking into the three suicides from last month, while another is a broader look at command climate and culture and what he calls systemic stressors to working in a shipyard environment.

“Anytime we lose the sailor it’s gut wrenching,” he said.

Meier said there are also more training and mental health professionals added to the ship, and hundreds of sailors have been offered options to move off the ship to Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

“I think it’s important to note that we found spaces for them,” he said. “This will be at no cost to the sailors. it will increase their commuting times certainly, but it will also improve the quality of life for them continuing to look for better ways to improve quality of life here on board the ship. that includes cell phone repeaters, WIFI access on the mess decks.”

Luria said the sailors have the stress of being new to the Navy on top of difficult working and living conditions as well as whatever personal stressors they might be dealing with.

“What are the other stressors that people have in their lives, and really being able to look at removing those friction points for sailors,” Luria said.

Sailors recently voiced their concerns to Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith. When asked by sailors why chaplains are being put on certain ships instead of psychiatrists, Smith said psychiatrists are harder to find.

Luria said she is looking into the Navy to see if the mental health issues are being met with psychiatric personnel on staff.

Meier said there are currently a lot of mental health resources focused on the George Washington.

“Mental health help and capacity across, really across the nation, but across the DoD and Navy is not meeting demand,” he said. “I think we all recognize that this is a national imperative.”

If you or someone you know needs help, you are asked to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2022 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.