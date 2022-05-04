Showers return Wednesday night & Thursday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Gloomy conditions return to Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri tonight, with clouds and rain showers moving in by Thursday morning. Overnight temperatures will drop into the low 50s. Therefore, grabbing a light jacket and an umbrella before heading off to work and school will be a good idea. Showers will continue for much of Thursday before gradually clearing in the mid to late afternoon. Highs will only rise into the mid-50s.

Rain showers will return on Friday morning. However, the pattern will change as we head into the weekend, with highs climbing into the 60s and 70s. Next week temperatures will rise into the 80s. It’s almost time to trade sweaters and jackets for t-shirts and shorts.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.