Advertisement

Showers return Wednesday night & Thursday

Showers return Wednesday night & Thursday
By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Gloomy conditions return to Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri tonight, with clouds and rain showers moving in by Thursday morning. Overnight temperatures will drop into the low 50s. Therefore, grabbing a light jacket and an umbrella before heading off to work and school will be a good idea. Showers will continue for much of Thursday before gradually clearing in the mid to late afternoon. Highs will only rise into the mid-50s.

Rain showers will return on Friday morning. However, the pattern will change as we head into the weekend, with highs climbing into the 60s and 70s. Next week temperatures will rise into the 80s. It’s almost time to trade sweaters and jackets for t-shirts and shorts.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaime Aguilar
Ottumwa Police make arrest in connection to shooting
Russell Shirley
Fairfield man sentenced for Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth
Police say a 2-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition,...
Toddler hospitalized in critical condition after coyote attack
Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say
Iowa to pay $8M settlement to Illinois man hit by snow plow

Latest News

kyou wx
Sunshine returns today, look for rain in the area tomorrow
Patchy fog possible Wednesday morning
Patchy fog possible Wednesday morning
kyou wx
Rain early today, chilly conditions continue
Showers continue Monday night
Showers continue Monday night