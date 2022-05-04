Advertisement

Star Wars actor coming to Sioux City

ACME Comics and Collectables will host a Star Wars actor in September.
ACME Comics and Collectables will host a Star Wars actor in September.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today is May 4th. And for “Star Wars” fans, it’s a big day.

It’s “May the 4th” -- a play on the movie’s famous line, “May the Force be with you.”

Sioux City’s ACME Comics announced a Star Wars “meet and greet” that’s coming up in the fall. The event will be on Sept. 17 and will include an actor from the series.

“It’s the modern-day fairy tale. Basically, it’s a story of good versus evil and how good can prevail but evil kind of gets along there somehow too. And it just has its own meaning in today’s life, and I think it’s more poignant now than it ever has,” said Kevin McGarry, the store’s co-owner.

The meet-and-greet actor hasn’t been announced. But there’s no cost for admission to the event in September.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaime Aguilar
Ottumwa Police make arrest in connection to shooting
Russell Shirley
Fairfield man sentenced for Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth
Police say a 2-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition,...
Toddler hospitalized in critical condition after coyote attack
Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say
Iowa to pay $8M settlement to Illinois man hit by snow plow

Latest News

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Showers return Wednesday night and Thursday
Showers return Wednesday night & Thursday
Iowans may have till next year to get a REAL ID before they’re required to get through airport...
Iowans have one year to get REAL ID for air travel
An Iowa-owned horse is set to compete in this year’s world-famous Kentucky Derby.
Iowa-owned horse to compete in Kentucky Derby