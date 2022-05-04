Advertisement

Sunshine returns today, look for rain in the area tomorrow

Today is the bright spot of the week as sunshine returns for the first time this month!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today is the much anticipated bright spot of the week! Any early morning patchy fog will burn away quickly and give way to mostly sunny sky. Plan on highs around 60. Tonight, rainfall returns and it appears a prolonged rain event is likely tomorrow through Friday as occasional scattered showers are expected. Totals from this next system look to be similar to the previous one that moved through earlier in the week. Looking ahead, Mother’s Day weekend will be warmer in the 60s with a few storms occurring on Sunday. Early next week, confidence is high on the warmest air of the season so far and with rising humidity, the temptation may be there to turn on the A/C for the first time.

