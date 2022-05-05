Clouds likely and showers possible through Friday morning, warm-up on the way

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Another day of somewhat gray conditions can be expected on Friday, though the rain does diminish.

Before then, though, showers are still a pretty decent chance overnight into the morning hours on Friday, before things dry out. Clouds will hang around through at least part of the afternoon, with clearing possible before sunset. Highs reach the low to mid-60s after the clearing takes place.

Highs this weekend will be in the low 70s, setting up very nice conditions. Scattered storms are possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning, before more dry hours later that day.

Then, strong southerly winds on Monday turn up the heat, with at least a few days in the mid to upper 80s. Some areas could touch the 90-degree mark for the first time this year.

