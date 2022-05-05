Advertisement

Clouds likely and showers possible through Friday morning, warm-up on the way

More rain showers are possible tonight into early Friday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Another day of somewhat gray conditions can be expected on Friday, though the rain does diminish.

Before then, though, showers are still a pretty decent chance overnight into the morning hours on Friday, before things dry out. Clouds will hang around through at least part of the afternoon, with clearing possible before sunset. Highs reach the low to mid-60s after the clearing takes place.

Highs this weekend will be in the low 70s, setting up very nice conditions. Scattered storms are possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning, before more dry hours later that day.

Then, strong southerly winds on Monday turn up the heat, with at least a few days in the mid to upper 80s. Some areas could touch the 90-degree mark for the first time this year.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaime Aguilar
Ottumwa Police make arrest in connection to shooting
Russell Shirley
Fairfield man sentenced for Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth
Police say a 2-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition,...
Toddler hospitalized in critical condition after coyote attack
Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say
Iowa to pay $8M settlement to Illinois man hit by snow plow

Latest News

More showers tonight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Scattered showers possible today
Showers return Wednesday night and Thursday
Showers return Wednesday night & Thursday
kyou wx
Sunshine returns today, look for rain in the area tomorrow