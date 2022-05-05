Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff Friday for Iowa Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony

A flag flies at half-staff.
A flag flies at half-staff.(MGN / Credit: Mark Buckawicki)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in the state to be lowered to half-staff on Friday for the Iowa Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony.

Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith and Trooper Ted Benda will be honored during the ceremony.

Sergeant Smith was shot and killed in the line of duty during a standoff with a suspect in Grundy Center in April 2021.

Trooper Benda died in a crash while responding to a call in Clayton County in October 2021.

“These two officers gave their lives in one of the noblest causes there is – one defined by an unrelenting determination to put others above self,” Gov. Reynolds said in a press release. “Iowa will remember their service and sacrifice with enduring gratitude. While our state continues to grieve the loss of such wonderful men – devoted husbands, fathers, and members of their communities – we also take intense pride in the selfless heroism they both displayed in roles.”

Flags will be at half-staff at the State Capitol Building and at all public buildings, grounds and facilities across the state.

State officials encourage all Iowans, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions to also fly flags at half-staff Friday as a sign of respect.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaime Aguilar
Ottumwa Police make arrest in connection to shooting
Russell Shirley
Fairfield man sentenced for Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth
Police say a 2-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition,...
Toddler hospitalized in critical condition after coyote attack
Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say
Iowa to pay $8M settlement to Illinois man hit by snow plow

Latest News

The Tulip Time Festival kicks off Thursday in Pella.
Tulip Time Festival kicks off Thursday in Pella
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
ACME Comics and Collectables will host a Star Wars actor in September.
Star Wars actor coming to Sioux City
Showers return Wednesday night and Thursday
Showers return Wednesday night & Thursday