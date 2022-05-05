Advertisement

Scattered showers possible today

While scattered showers are still expected today, overall rainfall amounts look very light.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The next system is on the move and heading our general direction. There’s been some positive trends overnight, however, as the heaviest rain is decidedly going to track to our south. This is good news for the local area! Scattered showers are still expected today through tomorrow, but amounts are much lighter due to these recent trends, likely in the tenth to quarter inch range. No severe weather is expected due to the cool temperatures in place. Looking ahead to Mother’s Day weekend, there is a chance of rain on Sunday with highs into the 60s. Early next week, a huge warmup is still on track with many areas looking to turn on the A/C for the first time this season!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaime Aguilar
Ottumwa Police make arrest in connection to shooting
Russell Shirley
Fairfield man sentenced for Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth
Police say a 2-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition,...
Toddler hospitalized in critical condition after coyote attack
Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say
Iowa to pay $8M settlement to Illinois man hit by snow plow

Latest News

Showers return Wednesday night and Thursday
Showers return Wednesday night & Thursday
kyou wx
Sunshine returns today, look for rain in the area tomorrow
Patchy fog possible Wednesday morning
Patchy fog possible Wednesday morning
kyou wx
Rain early today, chilly conditions continue