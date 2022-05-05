Advertisement

Tulip Time Festival kicks off Thursday in Pella

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PELLA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Tulip Time Festival kicks off Thursday in Pella.

Organizers say they are planning for the biggest turnout in years.

This marks the first time in three years Tulip Time is back to normal without any pandemic protocols.

COVID-19 cancelled the festival in 2020, and last year, organizers downsized the festival with no parade.

This year, organizers expect 250,000 people to attend during the three-day festival.

It is estimated to bring in up to $5 million for the community.

Pella Historical Society Executive Director Valerie Van Kooten said they’re prepared for the chances of rain.

“We’re looking for some plan B things if the stage shows have to be moved inside and so you can still come and enjoy everything even if it is a little rainy out,” Kooten said.

Nearly 350,000 tulips are planted all over town.

The festival starts Thursday and goes through Saturday.

