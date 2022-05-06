Advertisement

Gradual clearing today

While a few showers could feasibly be around this morning, much of the day looks dry with gradual clearing.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re starting off with more thick clouds this morning. While there may be a lingering shower over portions of the area early on, this system should push east pretty quickly today. Highs will be tricky and depending on the breaks in the clouds this afternoon, most should be able to hit the lower to middle 60s. Tonight, plan on clearing sky with a few patches of fog in the valleys. Tomorrow looks fantastic with sunshine in the area and highs well into the 60s. Watch for a few showers or storms on Mother’s Day, especially in the morning. Next week, it’s a blow torch of a weather pattern as highs surge close to record highs into the upper 80s to lower 90s. The heat index will likely be 90+ for several days. Have a good weekend!

