Muscatine residents can own pit bulls once again

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine City Council has voted to lift the ban on residents owning pit bulls.

According to Muscatine Mayor Brad Bark, the ban was lifted in a 5-2 vote Thursday. The city previously had a ban on the dog breed since 2003.

Mayor Bark is encouraging all pet owners to get a pet license as soon as possible. You can find information on getting a pet license by clicking here.

