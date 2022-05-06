Advertisement

Muscatine residents can own pit bulls once again

The ban on the breed was lifted in a 5-2 vote.
Muscatine City Council votes 5-2 to lift the ban on owning pit bulls in the city.
Muscatine City Council votes 5-2 to lift the ban on owning pit bulls in the city.(Pexels/MGN)
By Jenna Jackson
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine City Council has voted to lift the ban on residents owning pit bulls.

According to Muscatine Mayor Brad Bark, the ban was lifted in a 5-2 vote Thursday. The city previously had a ban on the dog breed since 2003.

Mayor Bark is encouraging all pet owners to get a pet license as soon as possible. You can find information on getting a pet license by clicking here.

