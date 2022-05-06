Advertisement

Officer returns to work to save life of 2-year-old child, officials say

The Woodstock Police Department said officer B. Dixon saved the life of a 2-year-old child who was not breathing by performing CPR.(Woodstock Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WOODSTOCK, Ga. (Gray News) - Officials in Georgia are praising the work of a local officer who helped save the life of a child Thursday night.

The Woodstock Police Department reports officer B. Dixon was on his way home when a call came in regarding a 2-year-old child not breathing.

A department spokesperson said instead of continuing home, Dixon was close by and took the call to be first at the scene.

The officer immediately began performing CPR and was able to resuscitate the child. Woodstock police said the boy was taken to a local hospital and doing well after the incident.

The department thanked Dixon for being a hero to the family and for representing the agency and city well.

