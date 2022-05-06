Advertisement

Spectacular Saturday on tap

A truly spectacular day is in store for Saturday across the area.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Get ready for a pleasant weekend, followed by a preview of summertime heat by next week.

Saturday looks like a near-ideal day for just about any outdoor activity. While a breeze will be present in the afternoon, ample sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s should prove to be quite pleasant. Saturday night into early Sunday carries some chance for showers and storms, but a good portion of Mother’s day looks dry. Temperatures then reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

Propelled by southerly winds, temperatures surge into the upper 80s and low 90s for the first half of the workweek, with dry conditions likely for most of it. Get ready to test the air conditioner for the first time this season.

