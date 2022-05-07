Advertisement

Afghanistan's Taliban order women to cover up head to toe

Afghanistan's Taliban order women to cover up head to toe
Afghanistan's Taliban order women to cover up head to toe(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban leadership has ordered all Afghan women to wear all-covering clothing in public. The decree Saturday evoked similar restrictions on women during the Taliban’s previous hard-line rule between 1996 and 2001. The acting minister for the Taliban’s vice and virtue ministry says: “We want our sisters to live with dignity and safety.”

The Taliban previously decided against reopening schools to girls above grade 6, reneging on an earlier promise and opting to appease their hard-line base at the expense of further alienating the international community. That decision disrupted efforts by the Taliban to win recognition from potential international donors at a time when the country is mired in a worsening humanitarian crisis.

