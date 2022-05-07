A beautiful and sunny Saturday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It’s a clear morning with temperatures in the 40s across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri and a beautiful Saturday is in the forecast! Lots of sunshine and only a few clouds will help today’s temperatures rise into the upper 60s and low 70s. It will be a lovely afternoon to take a walk, sit outside, or even open the windows. Overnight, temperatures will be low 50s.

On Mother’s Day, we’ll have a slight chance for showers and storms, a mostly cloudy sky, and highs in the 60s.

Next week, you’ll need your air conditioner because highs will climb into the 80s and 90s.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.