Advertisement

Pope, hobbled by knee problem, looks forward to S. Sudan trip

Pope, hobbled by knee problem, looks forward to S. Sudan trip
Pope, hobbled by knee problem, looks forward to S. Sudan trip(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis whose mobility has been limited of late by a nagging knee problem, is looking forward to visiting South Sudan in July. The Vatican on Saturday released the text of a joint message from Francis, the archbishop of Canterbury and a Scottish church official. The message referred to previously announced plans by Francis to make a July 5-7 pilgrimage to South Sudan with the two other churchmen.

The Vatican announced the trip two months ago and it said Francis would go to South Sudan after first going to Congo on July 2 for a pastoral visit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaime Aguilar
Ottumwa Police make arrest in connection to shooting
Russell Shirley
Fairfield man sentenced for Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth
Police say a 2-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition,...
Toddler hospitalized in critical condition after coyote attack
Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say
Iowa to pay $8M settlement to Illinois man hit by snow plow

Latest News

CAPTION CORRECTS THE LOCATION - A man and a girl who left a shelter in the Metallurgical...
Ukraine: Women, kids, older adults evacuated from steel mill
St. Louis seeking to boost population with Afghan refugees
St. Louis seeking to boost population with Afghan refugees
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference on Friday to sign house bill 7071, which will...
Governor signs ‘sales tax holiday’ package; gas, diapers, essential items becoming tax-free
A Cuban hotel was severely damaged after a massive explosion.
Desperate search for survivors in Cuba hotel blast; 26 dead