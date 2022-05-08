Showers and storms possible Sunday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re waking up to a cloudy sky across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with showers possible later this morning. Temperatures are in the 50s. This afternoon we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with a chance for rain. Temperatures will rise into the upper 60s.

Get ready for a hot work week! Highs this week will climb into the 80s and low 90s.

