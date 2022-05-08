Advertisement

Showers and storms possible Sunday

By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re waking up to a cloudy sky across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with showers possible later this morning. Temperatures are in the 50s. This afternoon we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with a chance for rain. Temperatures will rise into the upper 60s.

Get ready for a hot work week! Highs this week will climb into the 80s and low 90s.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaime Aguilar
Ottumwa Police make arrest in connection to shooting
Russell Shirley
Fairfield man sentenced for Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth
Police say a 2-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition,...
Toddler hospitalized in critical condition after coyote attack
Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say
Iowa to pay $8M settlement to Illinois man hit by snow plow

Latest News

A beautiful and sunny Saturday
A beautiful and Sunny Saturday
A little cooler tonight, but not cold.
Spectacular Saturday on tap
A little cooler tonight, but not cold.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Gradual clearing today