Advertisement

Gas prices race back near record highs

Gas pump
Gas pump(KFYR)
By CNN and KCRG Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN/KCRG) - Gas prices are once again flirting with record highs, and that’s adding to inflation headaches.

AAA says the national average for regular gasoline rose to about $4.32 Monday, a fraction of a penny shy of the all-time high set on March 11.

Gas prices have climbed 13 cents over the last week and stand well above the recent low of $4.07 a gallon.

Analysts partially blame less Russian oil entering the global market.

Some analysts predict we could see an average price as high as $4.50 a gallon by summer.

On Monday, AAA’s website lists the average price per gallon in Iowa at just over $4.

In another blow to the inflation outlook, diesel prices are also spiking.

The national average for diesel hit another record of $5.54 cents a gallon Monday.

That’s up 22 cents in a week and 49 cents in a month, according to AAA.

Demand is expected to keep rising as China lifts its COVID-19 lockdowns.

Copyright 2022 CNN/KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaime Aguilar
Ottumwa Police make arrest in connection to shooting
Russell Shirley
Fairfield man sentenced for Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth
Police say a 2-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition,...
Toddler hospitalized in critical condition after coyote attack
Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say
Iowa to pay $8M settlement to Illinois man hit by snow plow

Latest News

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Showers and storms are possible Sunday
Showers and storms are possible Sunday
Candidates for the Democratic Party's nomination for an Iowa U.S. Senate seat.
Iowa Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate try to set themselves apart in debate
Afghanistan's Taliban order women to cover up head to toe
Afghanistan’s Taliban order women to cover up head to toe