The Heat Wave Continues

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After a hot day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri, there is a slight chance for isolated showers and t-storms late tonight, thanks to a cold front moving through the Midwest. Otherwise, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky and overnight temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tuesday morning, we’ll wake up to a partly cloudy sky. However, clouds will clear away by the afternoon, and most of Tuesday, we’ll have a sunny sky. Tuesday will also be hot, hotter than Monday, with highs rising into the low 90s across the region. Heat indexes will be in the upper 90s. Make sure to keep your AC running and drink lots of water!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.