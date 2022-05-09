Advertisement

Summertime heat and humidity pays a visit

Sunny skies and much warmer temperatures are in store for Monday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Skies slowly show a tendency to gradually clear tonight, leading to sunnier and much hotter weather on Monday.

Highs surge above normal by about 20 degrees, with widespread low 90s likely across the area for at least a few days in a row. The main storm track will likely be far enough north of our area to eliminate the chance for showers and storms for most of the workweek as well. The lone exception could be later Monday night, and that would likely be in just our far northern counties.

The hotter, summerlike pattern begins to break down by the end of the week, bringing at least one round of showers and storms with it. Then, temperatures fall toward something closer to normal for this time of year.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaime Aguilar
Ottumwa Police make arrest in connection to shooting
Russell Shirley
Fairfield man sentenced for Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth
Police say a 2-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition,...
Toddler hospitalized in critical condition after coyote attack
Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say
Iowa to pay $8M settlement to Illinois man hit by snow plow

Latest News

Clouds decreasing.
First Alert Forecast
Showers and storms are possible Sunday
Showers and storms possible Sunday
A beautiful and sunny Saturday
A beautiful and Sunny Saturday
A little cooler tonight, but not cold.
Spectacular Saturday on tap