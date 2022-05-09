Summertime heat and humidity pays a visit

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Skies slowly show a tendency to gradually clear tonight, leading to sunnier and much hotter weather on Monday.

Highs surge above normal by about 20 degrees, with widespread low 90s likely across the area for at least a few days in a row. The main storm track will likely be far enough north of our area to eliminate the chance for showers and storms for most of the workweek as well. The lone exception could be later Monday night, and that would likely be in just our far northern counties.

The hotter, summerlike pattern begins to break down by the end of the week, bringing at least one round of showers and storms with it. Then, temperatures fall toward something closer to normal for this time of year.

