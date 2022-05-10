Advertisement

Central Iowa police officer shot in leg, hospitalized

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PERRY, Iowa (AP) — A central Iowa police officer has been taken to a Des Moines hospital after being shot in the leg early Tuesday morning.

Television station KCCI reports that the shooting happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday, injuring a Perry police officer.

Television station WHO 13 reports that the officer was shot in the leg and that the injury did not appear to be life-threatening.

The officer was flown to a Des Moines hospital for treatment.

Police have not released the officer’s name or any other details about the shooting, including whether anyone had been arrested.

