Heat wave continues this week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect a hot day with highs around 90 likely. With that front still parked just north of us, some isolated storm activity cannot be ruled out today or tonight. Looking ahead, tomorrow and Thursday are likely the hottest of the bunch with widespread highs in the lower 90s along with a heat index of 95+ common. This pattern looks like it’ll break down Friday into Saturday as a cold front brings a chance of storms.

