Advertisement

Starbucks introduces new chocolate-flavored coffee

Starbucks is selling a new chocolate-flavored cold brew.
Starbucks is selling a new chocolate-flavored cold brew.(Starbucks via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you like chocolate, Starbucks has a new drink for you.

Starbucks added a new chocolate cold brew to its menu on Tuesday.

The drink is topped with a light chocolate-cream foam and is sweetened with vanilla syrup.

Cold beverages, like iced coffees and Frappuccinos, have been extremely successful for Starbucks.

Interim CEO Howard Schultz said in last week’s earnings call that they account for “almost 80% of the business.”

Starbucks said its new chocolatey drink is meant to convey a “nostalgic” feeling of summer but will be available all year long.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaime Aguilar
Ottumwa Police make arrest in connection to shooting
Russell Shirley
Fairfield man sentenced for Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth
Police say a 2-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition,...
Toddler hospitalized in critical condition after coyote attack
Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say
Iowa to pay $8M settlement to Illinois man hit by snow plow

Latest News

Experts said they believe costs could continue to climb through Memorial Day as summer road...
Pain at the pump: Gas prices reach new record high
Odesa, the vital Black Sea port, has increasingly been bombarded in recent days. Ukrainian...
Russia pounds vital port of Odesa, targeting supply lines
The vision for Iowa's Field of Dreams movie site is getting bigger.
Iowa nonprofit proposes $50 million permanent stadium at Field of Dreams
Torah scrolls rescued from the rubble at Chabad FSU. The rabbi said they are likely...
Synagogue burns in Florida; ATF investigating