Another day of high heat and humidty ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Another day of record-setting heat is likely on Thursday, before our weather pattern changes to something more reasonable.

Temperatures tonight only fall toward 70 degrees or so, with muggy conditions continuing. Highs on Thursday likely reach the low to mid 90s, with heat index readings pushing above 100 during the afternoon. Make sure to take breaks, drink plenty of water, and wear loose-fitting clothing to combat the heat.

A cold front approaches on Friday and brings a shot at some showers and storms, which could be on the strong side. This transitions us toward temperatures closer to normal for mid-May, with highs in the 70s for a stretch of days starting on Sunday. Several dry days are expected after Friday, as well.

