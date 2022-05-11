Advertisement

Another day of high heat and humidty ahead

Warm and humid conditions remain likely over the next day or two.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Another day of record-setting heat is likely on Thursday, before our weather pattern changes to something more reasonable.

Temperatures tonight only fall toward 70 degrees or so, with muggy conditions continuing. Highs on Thursday likely reach the low to mid 90s, with heat index readings pushing above 100 during the afternoon. Make sure to take breaks, drink plenty of water, and wear loose-fitting clothing to combat the heat.

A cold front approaches on Friday and brings a shot at some showers and storms, which could be on the strong side. This transitions us toward temperatures closer to normal for mid-May, with highs in the 70s for a stretch of days starting on Sunday. Several dry days are expected after Friday, as well.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaime Aguilar
Ottumwa Police make arrest in connection to shooting
Russell Shirley
Fairfield man sentenced for Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth
Police say a 2-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition,...
Toddler hospitalized in critical condition after coyote attack
Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say
Iowa to pay $8M settlement to Illinois man hit by snow plow

Latest News

Warm and muggy overnight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Heatwave continues today, record highs likely this afternoon
The heat wave continues
The heat wave continues
kyou wx
Heat wave continues this week